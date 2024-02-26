Banbury residents reminded to renew brown bin licences ahead of gardening season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regristrations for this year’s licence, which runs from March 1 2024 to February 28 2025, are now open for a price of £49 per bin.

Cllr Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: “As we begin to see the return of clearer weather, many will be starting to get out into their gardens and making the most of the crisp air and longer days.

“I know that being more climate aware and taking proactive steps to reducing their carbon footprint is becoming more and more important to people, and our garden waste service is a reliable and cost-effective way to dispose of garden clippings in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way.”

New and existing brown bin licence holders will receive welcome packs in the post, including what the licence does and the licence label for the brown bin.