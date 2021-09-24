Banbury Quakers to host two Climate Cafe events in town centre this weekend

The climate cafes will be held from 11am to 4pm on both tomorrow, Saturday September 25 and Sunday 26.

The cafe events will be held at the Banbury Quaker Meeting House. The Banbury Quaker Meeting House is on north end of Horsefair. Look for the archway in the wall between Church House and the path to People's Park.

Local Clerk Maria Huff said: "Our invitation is for anyone in Banbury, to come to a friendly space to talk about climate change - the facts or how you feel about what's happening.

Banbury Quakers to host two Climate Cafe events this weekend in the town centre

"We are asking people how concerned they are about climate change, nature changes, or the floods and fires around the world - and what they feel about this?

"We already know so many facts about the climate and ecological emergency we are in, and see shocking news stories every week. We rarely take time to stop to think about what this means to us, our families and our communities, and work out our feelings on this. Some people feel anger, fear, grief, or numb - avoiding these thoughts. This is a space we may all need, for quiet conversation."

There will be free cake, biscuits, tea and coffee.