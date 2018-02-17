Banbury MP vows to give up plastic for Lent

North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis has signed a pledged with many other politicians to give up plastic for Lent.

The Conservative MP signed Sky Ocean Rescue’s #PassOnPlastic pledge along with 113 fellow MPs in Westminster last week.

Victoria Prentis MP next to Sky Ocean Rescue's whale made of plastic, Plasticus, outside Parliament. Photo: Victoria Prentis

Launched in January, 2017, Sky Ocean Rescue aims to shine a spotlight on the issues of ocean health, particularly single-use plastic, and inspire people to make small changes

In particular, Mrs Prentis will focus on reducing her use of disposable plastic bottles.

The MP also visited Plasticus, Sky Ocean Rescue’s whale, which is made up of a quarter of a ton of plastic – the amount that enters our oceans every second.

“My own awareness of the devastation plastic causes to our oceans has really grown over the last few months, as has that of the general public," she said.

Victoria Prentis MP (centre, back) and Parliamentary colleagues take on the challenge of giving up single-use plastic for Lent. Photo: Victoria Prentis

"Seeing the sheer size of Plasticus, and knowing that it reflects the amount of plastic entering our oceans every second, was shocking.

"I look forward to seeing how I get on over Lent – I am sure there will be some challenges but I am determined to do what I can to reduce my own contribution to this problem."

This is Mrs Prentis' second commitment to reduce her consumption of single-use plastics this month.

She helped launch the water bottle Refill scheme in Banbury, which uses an app to show people where they can fill up their bottles to reduce waste and keep people hydrated.

"I launched the Refill scheme in Banbury and Bicester last year, and I am sure it will help me stick to my pledge by telling me where I can fill up my water bottle when out and about – I would strongly encourage everyone in the constituency to download the app," she said.