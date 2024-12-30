Banbury MP joins local volunteers to plant new hedgerow at Bloxham church
The MP spent Saturday, December 14, digging in the hedgerow alongside volunteers from Biodiversity Bloxham.
St Mary’s hedgerow planting project was part of Hedgerow Heroes, a three-year campaign funded by the Campaign to Protect Rural England, which aims to expand hedgerow networks.
The campaign also looks at rejuvenating unhealthy hedgerows and inspiring communities to take responsibility for nature on their patch.
Throughout the autumn and winter months, nearly 400 people across Oxfordshire rejuvenated 500m of hedgerow and planted over 2.5km of new hedgerow.
Sean Woodcock MP said: “It was great to attend the Biodiversity Bloxham hedge planting on Saturday and meet local volunteers who are doing their bit to rejuvenate local hedgerows.
“Hedgerows provide a vital habitat for one in ten of the UK’s endangered species. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting this campaign. Your work is making a difference to local wildlife.”
