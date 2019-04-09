Banbury depot’s plan to operate 24/7 recommended for approval

A Banbury depot’s controversial application to work 24 hours a day has been recommended for approval despite widespread opposition.

Oxfordshire County Council’s officer believes noise concerns are the only issue with Tarmac’s proposal, which will be mitigated with a barrier, ahead of the meeting on Monday (April 15).

Tarmac, Banbury. NNL-181120-120635009

Cllr Hannah Banfield, who has been leading the campaign against the scheme, is inviting people to join her at the meeting in protest.

“I am disappointed but not that surprised with the recommendation to agree planning permission for the two applications from Tarmac as their reasons for objecting have to be lawful and planning laws are not on the side of the people of this country anymore,” she said.

Tarmac wants to remove conditions on when it can operate its depot off Hennef Way to keep up with demand – currently it is restricted to 4am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sundays.

Tarmac also wants to temporarily use adjacent land as a rail unloading and aggregate storage and distribution facility.

(L-R) Pamela Hawkins, Joyce McAdam, Cllr Hannah Banfield, Penelope White and Lee Groenewald are among those concerned about Tarmac's plans to work 24 hours a day NNL-181121-113816001

As well as Cllr Banfield, Cllr Andrew Beere raised concerns about the noise impact on residents, while Banbury Town Council and Cherwell District Council also object to the plan.

A six-metre high noise barrier is part of the proposal, which the officer says is enough to mitigate the disruption and they recommend restricting 24-hour working to 180 days per year.

Other concerns include extra lorries on Hennef Way contributing to air pollution levels and the impact on the neighbouring ecology.

The planning committee will discuss the application at its meeting at County Hall in Oxford at 2pm.

Anyone wishing to travel with Cllr Banfield should meet at Banbury train station at 12.10pm.