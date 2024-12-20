Banbury councillor calls for county council to increase gully clearance following Storm Bert damage

A Banbury councillor has called for Oxfordshire County Council to improve gully cleaning following damage by Storm Bert.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Kieron Mallon put forward a motion for leaders of Cherwell District Council to urge the county council to “alleviate the misery” of residents by increasing their flood prevention activities, such as gully clearance.

It also called for the initiation of a programme of gully clearance or other preventive measures at known flooding hotspots after receiving severe weather warnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion was discussed at the full council meeting on Monday, December 16.

Cllr Kieron Mallon has called on Oxfordshire County Council to increase gully clearance following damage caused by Storm Bert last month.

In his opening speech, Cllr Mallon said: “Those of us who were out that weekend visiting constituents and residents affected by both storms were moved by what we saw.

“We have to push this back to the county council. They are the upper-tier authority in charge of this.”

Cllr Lesley McLean made an amendment to the motion, which expands the motion to flooding mitigation, and changes the wording from “misery” to “risk”, with the aim of “bring[ing] this motion back to Cherwell” rather than Oxfordshire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Flooding is not just related to gullies, but wider water management and draining systems.

“Every member knows that gully clearance on its own does not stop flooding.

“It needs a co-ordinated response which includes all agencies responsible.”

Cllr Chris Brant said the previous administration cut gully cleaning in 2020 from every two years to every four years, with only high-speed roads being cleared annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillors criticised the amendment for deflecting responsibility from the council, and for omitting the word “misery” from the motion.

Cllr Ian Middleton spoke in support of the motion, arguing that the current administration were “dealing with the fallout” of the decision.

Cllr David Hingley, leader of the council, expressed his sympathies for those affected by flooding, and affirmed that the issue was a priority for the council.

Cllr Mark Cherry stated that the amendment did not “go to the heart” of the issue, and stated that “people were being bounced back and forth” between Thames Water, the district council and the county council, because different water systems are under the control of different organisations.

The amendment fell narrowly, with 22 councillors voting for, 25 against and no abstentions.

The original motion passed unanimously.