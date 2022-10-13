juice® founder Jolyon Bennett has been instrumental in the company's ongoing sustainable campaign over the last couple of years.

juice® made the decision to begin manufacturing every single item they produce from recycled materials, following the company’s decision to remove all single-use plastic from its packaging in July 2020.

The business rolled out this ambitious project across its entire range five months ahead of schedule through its ‘Made Mindfully’ campaign, utilising recycled post-consumer waste collected from oceans, beaches and landfill sites.

And its approach has already led to national recognition.

Founder Jolyon Bennett said: “2022 has been an outstanding year for the whole team at juice® as we have followed what we all believe to be the right thing in removing all virgin plastic across all of our products, something that no other tech accessories brand has yet achieved.

“In May, we were honoured to take home the title of ‘Best Environmental Sustainability Initiative’ at this year’s Mobile News Awards. Since then, we have been shortlisted for the ‘Sustainable Business of the Year’ at The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards 2022 as well as the ‘Sustainable Business Award’ at the Cherwell Business Awards 2022.