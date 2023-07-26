Banbury author urges council to 'show leadership' by reducing meat and dairy consumption

A Banbury author has urged Cherwell District Council to ‘show leadership on the climate impact of food choices’ by reducing meat and dairy consumption.

Linda Newberry, award-winning young adult fiction author and campaigner with Plant Based Councils, attended a full council meeting last week (July 17) to present a petition with 136 signatories and to speak to the council about informing others on reducing meat and dairy consumption.

Linda spoke about the importance of leadership and example in raising awareness of the impact of food choices and animal agriculture on carbon emissions and biodiversity loss.

She urged the council to use its leaflets and communications to raise awareness among the residents of the district about the climate impact of food choices.

Linda said: "It’s undeniable that our dependence on animal agriculture must be reduced to protect climate targets and halt catastrophic biodiversity loss. Chatham House, the UN, the International Panel of Experts on Food Sustainability and the government’s own Climate Change Committee agree on this.

"14.5 per cent of all human-induced emissions are from livestock (and that’s one of the lower estimates). Currently about 55 per cent by weight of the UK’s production of wheat, barley, and oats, and almost all oilseed rape and maize production, is for animal feed. Animal agriculture uses 30 per cent of all drinkable water – ever more pertinent in the face of droughts and rising temperatures - and accounts for 70 per cent of all antibiotics used across the world, creating a serious risk of antimicrobial resistance.

"Animal husbandry results in a huge loss of natural habitats, including rainforests, to provide land for growing animal feed. Animal waste pollutes rivers, and intensive systems can spread viruses that put wild birds and animals as well as humans at risk of new pandemics."

Linda also spoke of a local beef and dairy farmer who was one of the petition signatories, saying that farmers and growers can be supported if residents are encouraged to choose local, seasonal produce where possible while buying and consuming less meat overall.

She said: "Our current food supply depends on predictability of weather, land use, labour, and transport—none of which can be taken for granted. Soaring temperatures such as those in Southern Europe, droughts, wildfires, floods, and rising sea levels all contribute to a loss of land for agriculture and the potential failure of staple crops.

"We urgently need to build resilience into the country’s food system. That can’t be done by prioritising animal feed over food for people."

A spokesperson for Cherwell District Council said: "The petition scheme allows for petitions to be presented to full council but when presented they are not debated at the time.

"Following Linda Newberry's presentation, the review of the petition is currently underway in line with the council's procedures for petitions. We will be able to advise of the outcome in due course."

For more information on the Plant Based Council’s campaign or Linda’s petition, visit https://www.plantbasedcouncils.org/