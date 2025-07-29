Banbury area water industry is 'gaslighting' customers says campaign - and the Government is helping it

A major clean water campaign group in Oxfordshire, WASP, says Thames Water is gaslighting customers

The Banbury area water’s industry is 'gaslighting' customers says a leading campaign - and the Government is helping it.

Oxfordshire campaign, WASP (Windrush Against Sewage Pollution) says Thames Water has spent nothing apart from billpayers’ money on investment in an antiquated, leaky system and has now imposed a hosepipe ban as bills soar.

As rain fell, the now ‘inevitable’ dumping of untreated sewage into local rivers began, including the Cherwell. Seven local sewage outfalls including Banbury sewage treatment works, all spilled on July 22, WASP said.

Thames Water (TW) says it is targeting a record of £9.5 billion of investment across wastewater assets over the next five years.

WASP’s comments came as the Government announced it would replace water regulator Ofwat with a combination of three regulators. WASP says the blame for the dire state of the water supply lies with the water companies, not the regulator.

"Thames Water blames too much rain for sewage spills and not enough of it for the water shortage - its a ‘wrong type of leaves on the rail track’ story. At the same time their bond-holders and shareholders have robbed us all, leaving damaged and impoverished sewage and clean-water networks,” said the campaign’s Vaughan Lewis.

“The Government’s response is the 'independent' Cunliffe review of water regulation which was not allowed to look at investment models in detail, or offer alternatives such a mutuals, municipals or nationalisation.

"Cunliffe has thrown Ofwat under a bus and said we need a new, tougher combined regulator (made up of the same disillusioned staff of the existing three). Meanwhile, 'investors' will be vetted to make sure they are the 'right sort’.

“The water industry is continuing to gaslight us – and the government is helping it,” he said.

After the driest and hottest spring on record some welcome rain eventually fell on July 19.

“The now seemingly-inevitable dumping of untreated sewage into local rivers, including the Cherwell, followed. Seven local sewage outfalls including Banbury sewage treatment works, all spilled on July 22 after less than 6.2mm maximum daily rainfall,” said Mr Lewis.

"Pollution by Thames Water is the largest factor in the river’ Cherwell’s only ‘moderate’ ecological condition. At the same time TW has applied a hosepipe ban citing lack of rainfall.

“So there we have it; a water company with a large slice of ‘cakeism’ embedded in its DNA. Wanting it both ways and expecting us to pay, often twice, to clear up the mess they have managed to get our water and sewage infrastructure into,” he said.

“The government has responded nationally to this problem by setting up the Independent Water Commission. Far from being an ‘independent’ commission looking at the water industry, the limited scope of the review was clear from the outset.

“Head of the enquiry, Sir Jon Cunliffe (Ex Deputy Governor of the Bank of England), was debarred from examining models of ownership of England and Wales water companies, ensuring the ‘pollute for profit’ bondholders and shareholders can continue overcharging us all.

“The government did not want its lie about the alleged cost of ‘nationalisation’ exposed. The extraordinary £100 billion claimed cost was actually produced by a consultancy paid for by the water industry!

“This financial scandal has been well reported. Thames Water alone has racked up debts of in excess of £20 billion, all paid for by billpayers, whilst allowing its water and sewage infrastructure to crumble.”

Mr Lewis said no regulator could control the excessive greed of rapacious equity sharks who were ‘hovering to pick clean the carcass of Thames Water’.

He says the only logical way forward is a not-for-profit/public ownership model that removes the incentive for financial engineering.

A spokesman for Thames Water said: “We know how much people enjoy and appreciate rivers, which is why over the next five years we will deliver a record amount of investment to address our ageing infrastructure to meet the demands that come with population growth and climate change.

“We are targeting a record of £9.5 billion (in 2022/23 prices) of investment across our wastewater assets over the next five years. This includes upgrades to Banbury

“Sewage Treatment Works by increasing the treatment capacity from 266 to 490 litres per second. This work will reduce the need for untreated discharges in wet weather.

“We are committed to seeing waterways thrive, but we can’t do it alone. Farming, industry, road runoff, wildlife, and increasingly extreme weather also play a role in river health. We understand that all untreated discharges, even when permitted, are unacceptable, however it’s important to remember the sewage system was historically designed this way to prevent sewage backing up into people’s homes.

“Transparency is at the heart of what we do, and we were the first water company to publish a real time data map on our website, before it became a legal requirement to do so.”

The Department for Environment directed Banbury Guardian readers to two sites relevant to the Cunliffe inquiry – Ofwat’s abolition here and Environment Minister Steve Reed’s response to the Cunliffe inquiry here.

Mr Lewis said: “We have ended up with the greenwashing exercise that has been published. The idea that simply reforming the regulators into one body and giving them 'more power' at the same time as the government is bent on removing 'red tape' is for the fairies. Same people, same management, different name – equals the same outcome.

“WASP is in the vanguard of challenge and has, with numerous other members of the sewage coalition, produced a letter of no confidence in the Cunliffe review.”