Banbury-area primary school pupils win competition to design council bin lorries

Primary school pupils near Banbury have been announced as the winners of a competition to design two of the council’s bin lorries.

Ava Smith and Mollie Malcher from Christopher Rawlins School in Adderbury were announced as the winners of the competition launched by Cherwell District Council to celebrate 20 years of street recycling collections.

The pupils received a visit from members of the waste and recycling team this week, including Binbo, the council’s recycling mascot, so they could admire their artwork.

One of the two bin lorries will be used to collect recycling waste in the north of the district, while the other will be used in the south.

Ava Smith and Mollie Malcher with Binbo the council's recycling mascot.

Cllr Adam Nell, the deputy leader of the council, said: “I can think of no better way to celebrate 20 years of kerbside recycling collections than by adding a dash of colour and creativity from the district’s young recyclers to our bin lorries.

“We asked local schoolchildren to send in their designs based on the theme of celebrating recycling. With over 100 designs submitted to the panel of judges, the two winners are a credit to their respective schools.