All invited to help prevent food waste as Banbury community fridge opens

Families are invited to see what fresh produce is available at the Banbury mosque to save it from landfill.

Banbury Community Fridge, which takes ‘out of date’ produce from supermarkets and gives it to anyone who wants it, was launched at the Merton Street mosque yesterday (Tuesday, November 6).

Pupils from nearby Dashwood Banbury Academy and St Leonard’s Primary School learned about waste and were encouraged to tell their parents about the scheme.

Organiser Yasmin Kaduji said: “The food is there for everybody to prevent it going to landfill so anyone can come but just consider what you need.”

The fridge is open from 9am to 7pm. For more information, call Yasmin on 07878 312073.