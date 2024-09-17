Air quality in Chipping Norton has improved 'significantly' since 2005 and council hopes to improve it even more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Air quality in Chipping Norton has improved since 2005 and West Oxfordshire District Council hopes to improve it even more.

The improvement has come about since Air Quality Management Areas (AQMA) were declared for Witney and Chipping Norton. The nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentrations in all monitored areas are now below the national objective levels and showing around a 50% reduction.

Working from home and an increase in uptake of low emission vehicles are thought to have contributed to the improvement.

The council has now approved a new Air Quality Action Plan (AQAP) setting out current and future measures to be put in place by West Oxfordshire District Council and its partners, to further reduce NO2 and other damaging particulates.

Working from home and low and ultra-low emission vehicles are thought to have contributed to better air quality in Chipping Norton and Witney

Lidia Arciszewska, Executive Member for Environment said, “It’s good news for communities to know air quality is improving but there is more to do.

“We will soon publish our new AQAP that sets out plans to improve access to walking, cycling and public transport in Witney and Chipping Norton, where NO2 concentrations have been historically high. These interventions will help to maintain acceptable NO2 levels and improve health in our communities.

“We are also investigating installing fine particulate matter sensors in known hotspots in the district to monitor other damaging particles in the air. These sensors will detect pollutants that are smaller than a red blood cell and will enable us to consider how we could further improve our air quality which will ultimately help improve people’s health.”

Air pollution is associated with several adverse health impacts. It is recognised as a contributing factor in the onset of heart disease and cancer. Additionally, air pollution particularly affects the most vulnerable: children and older people and those with heart and lung conditions. There is also often a strong correlation with equality issues because areas with poor air quality are also often the less affluent areas.

Fine particulate matter is becoming increasingly associated with respiratory and cardiovascular health conditions as well as other heath conditions such as cancer and dementia. Monitoring these particulates will enable the council to identify any areas of concern and then plan to improve them.

The high levels of NO2 recorded in 2005 were attributed to similar issues in both Witney and Chipping Norton, namely traffic congestion and ‘street canyons’, where continuous buildings either side of a road trap air pollutants causing them to build up.

The Covid pandemic saw concentrations of NO2 fall significantly across the UK, following the sharp decrease in vehicle usage. Since the removal of all restrictions towards the end of 2021, there has been a slight increase in NO2 concentrations across the district, but these have never returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Predictions based on raw 2024 data collected to date, suggest the annual average NO2 concentration this year will be lower than 2023, continuing the trend of improvement. If this is the case, it is likely Defra will expect to revoke the AQMAs in 2025 or 2026. Revocation of an AQMA is expected when concentrations of NO2 have been at acceptable levels for three consecutive years.

The continuing downward trend in NO2 concentrations seen across the district is thought to be due to a combination of factors, including working from home and an increase in uptake of low emission vehicles.