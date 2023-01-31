The beautiful tree in the garden of the Friends Meeting House which must be felled because of a fungal infestation

The tree is described by the town’s Quaker community as ‘an old friend’.

Judith Mason said: “In its infancy it would have been growing on the outskirts of the town but it is now enclosed just inside the Quaker Meeting House garden. Its magnificent branches have spread out across People’s Park for many years bringing enjoyment to many and life and security to a myriad of other creatures.”

Mrs Mason said in a more natural habitat, it would have lived out its life naturally but is now infected with a fungus which requires it to be felled.

"Because of its closeness to the park and the Meeting House, this beautiful tree has to be destroyed. This is a great sadness to Quakers and all others who love it – if only the ants could have a say!” she said.

“Quakers would like the community to celebrate the life of this tree and we would love people to share ideas for such an event.

“Are you a woodworker, do you teach children about nature, are you interested in the life living in this tree, are you able to take cuttings to grow a replacement, is photography your thing? We might have a concert of music, poetry and readings – in other words we would welcome ideas to use in memory of ‘our’ tree.”