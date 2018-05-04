Enrych announce new sponsors for Cherwell Edge golf day

Enrych Oxfordshire has announced three new main sponsors for its annual golf day fundraiser.

The charity, which supports adults with disabilities to live life to the fullest, has welcomed Norbar Torque Tools, Spratt Endicott Solicitors and Whitley Stimpson Accountants as main sponsors for the September 4 event at Cherwell Edge Golf Club.

David Whiting, director at Spratt Endicott Solicitors, said: “We thought it would be a very worthwhile charity to support and it’s in our area.”

He added: “We thought it very worthwhile that disabled people can effectively have a buddy to take them out rather than a carer. It must be very liberating.”

The annual event is one of the biggest fundraisers on the Enrych calendar, last year generating more than £10,000 for the charity.

Commercial director of Norbar Torque Tools, Catherine Rohll, said: “We usually look to support charities where there is a community benefit in the Cherwell area. This ticked all our boxes really.”

Finance director Martin Anson of Whitley Stimpson, added: “We’re really pleased to be supporting this event. Enrych Oxfordshire is a significant charity for us.”

Elaine Gilbert, Trustee and Golf Day Organiser, asked to thank Michael Jones Jeweller for their trophy sponsorship, Mike Swann for the ladies cups and Hamptons International.

To enter a team of four or donate an item for auction email Elaine Gilbert at elaine.golfday@enrych.org.uk or call 07801 482408.