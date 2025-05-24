Woman seriously injured in crash near Banbury – man arrested
In connection with the collision, a 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst otherwise than in accordance with a licence and drug driving. He has since been released on police bail until August.
Shortly before midday on Wednesday May 21, there was a two-vehicle collision between a red Honda Civic and a white Ford Fiesta on the A423 Southam Road between Little Bourton and Great Bourton.
A passenger in the Honda Civic, a woman in her 30s, sustained serious injuries and required hospital treatment, where she remains at this time.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his 70s, sustained minor injuries.
Thames Valley Police said: "We believe there were other vehicles in the area who were involved or saw what happened in the lead up to the collision. We would like to appeal directly to the driver of the van pictured to come forward as we believe they may have vital information that can assist us in our investigation."
Investigating officer PC Katie Young, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision in which a woman has sustained potentially life-changing injuries.
“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident, particularly the driver of the van in this image, who we believe will have seen what happened.
“I would also like to hear from the drivers of a small white vehicle, described as a Fiat Punto or similar, and a black Kia who were in the area at the time and may have seen something that will assist our investigation.
“If you were on the A423 between Hardwick Hill and Bourton Road and saw what happened, or have dash-cam that has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“Anyone with information or footage can get in touch by calling 101 or by making a report online, quoting investigation reference number 43250250210.”
