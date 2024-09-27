Video: Bomb experts carry out controlled explosion in Banbury after possible WWI shell was found in canal

Officers carried out an controlled explosion in Spiceball Park this afternoon (image from TVP Cherwell's video on Facebook).

Bomb experts were called to Banbury today (Friday) after what is believed to be a World War One shell was found in the canal.

Officers carried out a controlled explosion in Spiceball Park this afternoon.

If you were caught up in delays or heard a loud bang, this is probably why!

Police said: "Thank you to members of the public for adhering to our safety advice this afternoon when what is believed to be a WWI shell was located in the Banbury Canal.

"With thanks to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit the device was taken to Spiceball Park for a controlled explosion."