Video: Bomb experts carry out controlled explosion in Banbury after possible WWI shell was found in canal
Bomb experts were called to Banbury today (Friday) after what is believed to be a World War One shell was found in the canal.
Officers carried out a controlled explosion in Spiceball Park this afternoon.
If you were caught up in delays or heard a loud bang, this is probably why!
To watch the video on Facebook, click here.
Police said: "Thank you to members of the public for adhering to our safety advice this afternoon when what is believed to be a WWI shell was located in the Banbury Canal.
"With thanks to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit the device was taken to Spiceball Park for a controlled explosion."
