Two men seriously injured after car rolls down M40 embankment near Banbury

Two men suffered serious injuries after their car left the M40 near Banbury and rolled down the embankment.

The black Ford C-Max MPV collided with the nearside crash barrier before it left the carriageway between junctions 10 and 11 at 5.50am on Saturday (May 17).

Thames Valley Police said: "The driver and passenger, both men aged in their late twenties, are in hospital with serious injuries, where they remain at this time.

"Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101 or by making a report via our website, quoting reference 43250241916."