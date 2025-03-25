Traffic warning - M40 motorway remains closed in both directions following double fatal collision

The M40 motorway remains closed this morning (Tuesday)

Traffic warning - the M40 motorway remains closed in both directions today (Tuesday) following a double fatal collision last night.

Two men died and two men were seriously injured in the collision between J9 (Bicester) and J8A (Tiddington) which happened at around 10.40pm on Monday.

Motorists planning to use the M40 near Oxford are re urged to plan ahead, re-route or even delay travelling whilst the motorway remains closed in both directions following the accident.

Thames Valley Police remain at the scene carrying out collision investigation work with National Highways Traffic Officers assisting with traffic management.

Although there is currently no estimate for a re-opening time available it is expected that the road will remain closed throughout this mornings peak travel period and into the afternoon.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

Diversion Route – road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M40 southbound at J9 and take the 2nd exit at the roundabout to join the A34 southbound towards Oxford.

Travel on the A34 south for approximately 6 miles and exit at the Peartree Roundabout junction with the A44.

At the Peartree Roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A44 towards Oxford and continue southbound towards the next roundabout, the A40 Wolvercote Roundabout.

At the Wolvercote Roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A40 towards London and continue for approximately 10 miles to re-join the M40 southbound at J8.

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion on road signs.

Exit the M40 northbound at J8, joining the A40, and continue for approximately 6 miles to the Headington Roundabout with the A4142.

Take the 1st exit onto the A4142 towards Westgate/Cowley.

Follow the A4142 for approximately 5 miles to the Hinksey Hill Interchange with the A34 and take the 3rd exit to join the A34 northbound.

Remain on the A34 northbound for approximately 12 miles to re-join the M40 northbound at J9.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed @HighwaysEAST.

National Highways 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.