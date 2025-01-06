Third man charged with attempted murder following stabbing outside Bicester gym
A third man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing outside a Bicester gym.
Tristan Burke of Woodpiece Road, Upper Arncott, was charged on Saturday, January 4.
The 34-year-old was charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed on Sunday (29/12) outside Pure Gym in Bicester Shopping Park.
The victim, a man in his 30s was discharged from hospital on Friday, January 3.
Two other men, aged 18 and 30, from Bicester, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday (2/1), they have now both been released on bail..