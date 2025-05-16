Three people who died in major fire in Bicester have been named

Last night (May 15) a major incident was declared following a fire at the Bicester Heritage at Bicester Motion site on Buckingham Road.

Two firefighters from the fire service tragically died in the line of duty while attending this incident. A third person, who is a member of the public, also sadly died in the incident, while two other firefighters have been injured and are being treated in hospital.

The firefighters who died are Jennie Logan, aged 30, of Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, and Martyn Sadler, aged 38, of both Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue and The London Fire Brigade.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue is in mourning.

The member of public who died is David Chester, aged 57 from Bicester.

Thames Valley Police said tonight: "The families are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"We have commenced an unexplained death investigation, led by our Major Crime Team.

"This is currently not a criminal investigation, but we will follow the evidence as our enquiries continue.

"We will continue to have officers at the scene for a number of days to ensure the public remain safe.

"The fire and rescue service is still at the scene, dampening down the fire. Once the scene is safe, our investigators will be able to carry out enquiries at the location."

Assistant Chief Constable at Thames Valley Police, Tim Metcalfe, said: “This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police are with the families, friends and colleagues of Jennie Logan of the Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, Martyn Sadler of the London Fire Brigade, and member of the public, David Chester, who have died in this incident.”