Police reassure public after multiple emergency services spotted near Banbury primary school this morning (Friday)

By News Reporter
Published 9th May 2025, 10:27 BST
Police have reassured people after multiple police and ambulances were spotted near a Banbury primary school this morning (Friday).

Officers said they have been dealing with a medical incident in the fields behind Longford Park Primary School, adding: "We would like to reassure you that there is nothing to worry about."

They added: "Thames Valley Police were assisting colleagues in the ambulance service with a medical incident in the fields behind.

"We would also like to take this time to ask people not to speculate or spread rumours on social media to what may have occurred at any incident. It doesn't help anyone and can cause further issues."

