Police reassure public after multiple emergency services spotted near Banbury primary school this morning (Friday)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have reassured people after multiple police and ambulances were spotted near a Banbury primary school this morning (Friday).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said they have been dealing with a medical incident in the fields behind Longford Park Primary School, adding: "We would like to reassure you that there is nothing to worry about."

They added: "Thames Valley Police were assisting colleagues in the ambulance service with a medical incident in the fields behind.

"We would also like to take this time to ask people not to speculate or spread rumours on social media to what may have occurred at any incident. It doesn't help anyone and can cause further issues."