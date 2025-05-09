Police reassure public after multiple emergency services spotted near Banbury primary school this morning (Friday)
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have reassured people after multiple police and ambulances were spotted near a Banbury primary school this morning (Friday).
Officers said they have been dealing with a medical incident in the fields behind Longford Park Primary School, adding: "We would like to reassure you that there is nothing to worry about."
They added: "Thames Valley Police were assisting colleagues in the ambulance service with a medical incident in the fields behind.
"We would also like to take this time to ask people not to speculate or spread rumours on social media to what may have occurred at any incident. It doesn't help anyone and can cause further issues."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.