Police have named one of the men who tragically died in a double fatal collision on the M40 in Oxfordshire on Monday.

Jan Szeder died after the crash between junction 9 and junction 8a. Police said a 20-year-old man from Wisbech also died.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and burglary.

The family of Jan Szeder, 34, of Evesham, have released the following statement.

They said: “We are sad to announce the death of Jan Szeder on Monday 24 March as a result of a road traffic incident in Oxfordshire.

“As a family we will miss him greatly and he leaves two children who he was devoted to and we wish to thank everyone for their kind words and sympathy at this difficult time.”

“We would appreciate to be left alone to grieve in peace at this difficult time.”

Talking about the crash, officers said: "At around 10.41pm on Monday, a grey BMW 340i was driving on the M40, southbound between junction 9 and junction 8A.

"It was then involved in a collision, where the road bends near Shabbington, into the northbound carriageway.

"The BMW is believed to be stolen from the Oxfordshire area and two men, who sustained serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment, have been arrested."

A 22-year-old man from Southam and a 19-year-old man from Evesham have been arrested each on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and burglary.

Lead investigator Richard Thorpe, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families of the men who sadly died in this collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, to please come forward.

“We are also appealing to anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, to please get in contact.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250144124.”