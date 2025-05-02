Police looking for missing narrowboat owner with links to Banbury have found a body

By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 21:01 BST
Police looking for a missing narrowboat owner with links to Banbury have found a body.

Earlier today (Friday), police made a public appeal to find 62-year-old Peter, who was last seen near Pigeon Lock.

Tonight, Thames Valley Police said: "Sadly, after a search by Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue, a body was located near the lock.

"Although the body is yet to be formally identified, we believe it to be that of Peter.

"His next of kin have been informed."

