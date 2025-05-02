Police looking for missing narrowboat owner with links to Banbury have found a body
Police looking for a missing narrowboat owner with links to Banbury have found a body.
Earlier today (Friday), police made a public appeal to find 62-year-old Peter, who was last seen near Pigeon Lock.
Tonight, Thames Valley Police said: "Sadly, after a search by Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue, a body was located near the lock.
"Although the body is yet to be formally identified, we believe it to be that of Peter.
"His next of kin have been informed."
