Police growing increasingly concerned for missing Banbury man

The police have asked for the public's help in finding missing man Elliot.

The police have grown increasingly concerned about the welfare of missing Banbury man, Elliot.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot was last seen on Friday, September 5, and is believed to be in the Banbury area.

The 47-year-old is described as a white male and approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are unsure what Elliot is wearing, but he is known to often wear a pair of green cargo trousers and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information should please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250472470 or INC-20250915-1097.