Police growing increasingly concerned for missing Banbury man

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
The police have grown increasingly concerned about the welfare of missing Banbury man, Elliot.

Elliot was last seen on Friday, September 5, and is believed to be in the Banbury area.

The 47-year-old is described as a white male and approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Police are unsure what Elliot is wearing, but he is known to often wear a pair of green cargo trousers and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information should please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250472470 or INC-20250915-1097.

