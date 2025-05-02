Police 'extremely concerned' for missing narrowboat owner with links to Banbury

Police have asked for the public's help locating missing narrowboat owner Peter.

The police have asked for the public's help in locating a missing narrowboat owner.

Travelling narrowboat owner Peter was last seen at around 11pm on Monday (April 28) at Pigeon Lock, in Kirtlington.

The missing 62-year-old is known to frequent the Oxford canal, travelling between Banbury and Oxford.

Police describe Peter as being around 5ft 6ins tall, with balding grey hair. They say he often wears a cream and leaf-coloured baseball cap.

Inspector Chris Ruff said: “We’re extremely concerned for Peter’s welfare and while search activity is ongoing, the Oxford Canal is closed to all boats between bridges 213 and 217, Pigeon Lock, Tackley and Baker’s Lock, Enslow.

“We have also closed the tow path between these areas while our search is ongoing.

“I am urging anybody who has any information that can help us to locate Peter to please call us on 999 immediately, quoting reference 43240213431.

“You can also report sightings via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.

“Peter’s family are being supported while our searches are ongoing.”