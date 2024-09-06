Police called to scene of medical emergency in Banbury after man dies
Police were called to the scene of a medical emergency in Banbury this morning (Friday) where a man sadly died.
But officers want to make it clear that there is no wider risk to the public.
Thames Valley Police said: "This morning, South Central Ambulance Service attended a medical emergency on Neithrop Avenue, Banbury where a male sadly passed away.
"Police are on scene however, we wish to reassure the community that there is nothing to worry about and we are solely working on behalf of the coroner as we do with these types of emergencies and supporting the ambulance service."
