Phone users in the Banbury area and around the UK are warned about the Government’s emergency alert this weekend which will sound on all mobiles and tablets – even on silent.

The alert will happen on Sunday, September 7 at 3pm and it is national test of the Emergency Alerts system.

This means most mobile phones and tablets across the UK will receive a test message, accompanied by a loud siren-like sound and vibration that will last for about 10 seconds.

The message you receive will clearly state that this is a test and that no action is required on your part. The alert will come through even if your device is set to silent mode, which is an important feature of the system designed to ensure people receive warnings in genuine emergencies.

A government spokesman said: “The Emergency Alerts system serves a crucial purpose in keeping the public safe. It's used to warn people when there's a danger to life nearby, including severe weather events like storms or flooding.

"Since the first national test in April 2023, the system has sent five real alerts during major storms when lives were genuinely at risk.

“Regular testing ensures the system continues to work correctly and reaches as many people as possible when it's needed most. Just like testing smoke alarms or practising fire drills, these tests help ensure the system will work effectively during a real life-threatening emergency.”

The test is scheduled for a Sunday so will not affect most schools. However any educational activities may be disturbed. The government says the timing has been carefully chosen to minimise disruption to most people's daily routines.

The sound will override your normal volume settings. This ensures the alert can reach you even if your phone is on silent or you're in a noisy environment.

Not all devices will receive the alert. Older phones or those not connected to 4G or 5G networks may not be compatible with the system. You can find more detailed information about device compatibility at gov.uk/alerts.

The government offers practical advice for actual emergencies at gov.uk/prepare covering everything from creating emergency supply kits to making family communication plans.

Confused.com spokesman Rhydian Jones warns drivers are being warned in advance to not get distracted by the alert while behind the wheel.

“It’s vital that drivers don’t attempt to pick up or check their phone while behind the wheel.

“Anyone caught using their phone while driving could face a £200 fine and 6 penalty points. While the 10-second alert might be distracting, the safest thing to do is keep your phone out of reach and focus on driving.

"If you’re worried about it sounding during your journey, it’s a good idea to pull over safely if you can just before 3pm and wait until the drill has passed.

“This isn’t just about avoiding fines, it’s about keeping yourself and others safe. Even a quick glance could be enough to take your eyes off the road and cause a serious accident.”