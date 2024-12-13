Multiple firefighters are currently dealing with a major fire in a village near Banbury.

The fire is at Rickfield Farm, Milcombe - and a collapsed roof has made it more difficult for the fire crews.

Crews responded at around 8.25pm last night (Thursday, December 12) and are expected to stay on the scene for most of today (Friday).

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "If you are in the vicinity please keep windows and doors closed at this time."

Last night, they said: "We have crews from Banbury Fire Station, Deddington Fire Station, Witney Fire Station, Charlbury Fire Station, Burford Fire Station,

Chipping Norton Fire Station, and over border crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service."

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “It was a really challenging incident due to needing large amounts of water, hence the three water units required and made more difficult by the roof entirely collapsing meaning we were only able to fight the fire from outside the building.

“The early stages of the fire were tackled by hand held hoses and ground monitors before we were able to set the hydraulic platform up and fight the fire from above.”

There have been no reports of any injuries.