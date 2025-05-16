A message on behalf of His Majesty the King has been received following the death of two firefighters and a member of the public in the Bicester fire.

The Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Mrs Marjorie Neasham Glasgow BEM has passed on King Charles III’s condolences to those affected.

Mrs Glasgow said: “I know that His Majesty The King would want me to pass on his sincerest condolences to all those affected by the tragic news of yesterday's fire at Bicester Motion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives and with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service who mourn the loss of their colleagues, and who put themselves in harm's way for the safety of others.

“We think of all those who have worked tirelessly to develop Bicester Motion into the world class enterprise it is today, and on a site of historical importance.

"We offer our support and heartfelt sympathy to them all.”

Earlier today Oxfordshire's Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall fought back tears as he paid tribute to the brave emergency workers, after three people - two firefighters and a member of the public - died in today's (Friday's) major fire in Bicester.

Thames Valley Police said the force is extremely saddened to confirm the deaths.

Assistant Chief Constable at Thames Valley Police, Tim Metcalfe, said: “This is an extremely distressing and tragic incident which has resulted in two firefighters and a member of the public losing their lives.

“The thoughts of myself and all of my colleagues at Thames Valley Police are with the family, friends and colleagues of those who have died.

“My thoughts also extend to those who have been affected by the incident, including our colleagues at Oxfordshire County Council, South Central Ambulance Service and our officers and staff who are dealing with this tragedy.

“I am also conscious of the impact this incident has had in the local community. We will have additional officers at the scene for a number of days to come, so if you have any concerns please speak to us.

“We have commenced an unexplained death investigation, led by our Major Crime Team.

“This is currently not a criminal investigation, but we will follow the evidence as our enquiries continue,” said Ass Ch Con Metcalfe.

“We will continue to have officers at the scene for a number of days to ensure the public remain safe.

“The fire service is still at the scene, dampening down the fire. Once the scene is safe, our investigators will be able to carry out enquiries at the location.

“I again offer my sincere condolences on behalf of Thames Valley Police to all those affected by this incident.”

Cllr David Hingley, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “We are devastated to learn that lives have been lost in the fire at Bicester Motion. On behalf of everyone at Cherwell District Council, I want to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have tragically died.”