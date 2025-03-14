Man in his 80s seriously injured after car crash near Chipping Norton

A man in his eighties was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash near Chipping Norton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious collision that took place on the A361 between Swerford and Chipping Norton.

At around 3.40pm on Monday (March 10), a white DAF articulated lorry, a white Fiat 500 and a white Ford Puma were involved in an accident.

The driver of the Fiat 500, a man in his eighties, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he remains.

Investigating officer PC Huw Kime, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in our investigation.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dashcam footage to please come forward.

“If you have information, please provide it via our online reporting pages or by calling 101, quoting 43250117817.”

To report information online, visit:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/