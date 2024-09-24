Man hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by multiple cars on M40 near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by several cars on the M40 near Banbury on Saturday (September 21).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and trying to establish how the man came to be on the motorway.

At around 8pm, it is believed that several vehicles collided with a man on the northbound carriageway between junction 11 (Banbury) and junction 12 (Gaydon).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who is in his 30s was subsequently taken to the hospital, after sustaining serious injuries to his legs.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by several cars on the M40 near Banbury.

PC Craig Pearson said: “We’re currently carrying out enquires to establish how the man came to be on the M40 and the exact circumstances leading up to the collisions.

“We believe a number of vehicles collided with him and others swerved to avoid him. It is also possible that someone might have collided with him without realising.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information or dash cam footage that could help us with enquiries please get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has any information or footage that may be able to assist the police’s investigation should contact Warwickshire Police by reporting information online here or by calling 101 and quoting the incident nuumber 363 of September, 21 2024.