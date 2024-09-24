Man hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by multiple cars on M40 near Banbury
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and trying to establish how the man came to be on the motorway.
At around 8pm, it is believed that several vehicles collided with a man on the northbound carriageway between junction 11 (Banbury) and junction 12 (Gaydon).
The man, who is in his 30s was subsequently taken to the hospital, after sustaining serious injuries to his legs.
PC Craig Pearson said: “We’re currently carrying out enquires to establish how the man came to be on the M40 and the exact circumstances leading up to the collisions.
“We believe a number of vehicles collided with him and others swerved to avoid him. It is also possible that someone might have collided with him without realising.
“If you were in the area at the time and have any information or dash cam footage that could help us with enquiries please get in touch.”
Anyone who has any information or footage that may be able to assist the police’s investigation should contact Warwickshire Police by reporting information online here or by calling 101 and quoting the incident nuumber 363 of September, 21 2024.
