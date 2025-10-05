Man dies following crash near Banbury – police appealing for witnesses
At around 11.30am on Saturday, October 4, a Volkswagen T-Cross was involved in a collision with an Iveco Horsebox on Iron Down Hill near Upper Grove Ash Farm in Great Tew.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 78-year-old man, was sadly declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the horsebox sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.
No arrests have been made.
Investigating officer PC Alexander Manderson said: “Firstly, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of the man who sadly died in this collision.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it.
“I am also appealing to anyone with dash-cams, who were driving in the area yesterday, to check if they have captured any footage.
“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting reference number 43250506707.”