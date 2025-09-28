Man dies after car crashes into traffic lights in Banbury

A man has died after his car crashed into traffic lights in Banbury.

Police said the driver, a man in his 70s, suffered a 'medical episode' at the wheel at about 5.30pm on Friday, Se,ptember 26, on the A422 Ruscote Avenue.

The area was closed by emergency services and an air ambulance landed nearby. The man was rushed to hospital but sadly he died later that evening.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "At 5.33pm on Friday, September 26, Thames Valley Police was called to a road traffic collision on A422 Ruscote Avenue, Banbury.

"This was a single vehicle collision, whereby the vehicle was in collision with traffic lights.

"The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 70s, had suffered a medical episode.

"Sadly, the man was taken to hospital where he died that evening. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

They added: "A file is now being prepared for the coroner."