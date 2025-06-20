M40: Lane closed on motorway near Bicester following a multi-vehicle collision

Lane closed on the M40 near Bicester following a multi-vehicle collision

A serious collision involving multiple vehicles has closed one lane on the M40 southbound between J10 (Ardley) and J9 (Bicester).

National Highways has advised motorists to avoid the motorway and said delays of around one hour are expected.

Currently lane one on the southbound section of the motorway are closed between J10 and J9.

A spokesperson for National Highways East said: “There is currently approximately 4.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times.”

Recovery vehicles are now on the scene and normal traffic conditions are expected to resume between 1:15PM and 1:30PM.

To keep updated with the delays on the M40, visit: https://www.trafficengland.com/#