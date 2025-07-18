'His loss will be greatly felt' - Family pay tribute to man who died after being found unresponsive in Bicester

The family of a man who died after being found unresponsive on a Bicester road have paid tribute to him.

Stephen Friday sadly died in hospital after he was found by police officers on Banbury Road at 4.08am on Tuesday (July 15).

Stephen’s death is currently being investigated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Earlier in the day, Stephen had undergone a stop and search by the police, leading Thames Valley Police to make a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Stephen’s family said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our dearly loved son Stephen, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“He was also a much-loved brother, father, nephew and cousin.

“His loss will be greatly felt by the family, and we ask that our privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”