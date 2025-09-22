Four people taken to hospital after serious crash on country road near Chipping Norton

Four people were taken to the hospital on Saturday (September 20) following a serious crash on a country road near Chipping Norton.

Thames Valley Police have asked for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The incident occurred when a blue Hyundai i30 and a grey Mini Countryman were involved in a collision.

It took place at the crossroads of the A361 and the B4437, between Chipping Norton, Burford and Charlbury.

The drivers of both cars, as well as a passenger in each vehicle, were injured and needed to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Both passengers and the driver of the Hyundai have now been discharged, whilst the driver of the Mini remains in hospital.

A 20-year-old man from Witney has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle with a concentration of a specified controlled drug above a specified limit.

The man from Witney has been released on bail while police continue their enquiries.

Sergeant James Mathews, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please contact the force.

“We also ask any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to review it, as it may contain important information about the collision or the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report via Thames Valley Police’s website, quoting reference number 43250481645.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.