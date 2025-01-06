Flood alert issued for Banbury after rain and snow causes River Cherwell's levels to rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood alert has been put in place for Banbury after a night of heavy rain and melting snow resulted in the River Cherwell's levels rising.

The Environment Agency reports that the river level has been rising quickly since midday yesterday (Sunday, January 5).

They report that the river is currently at a ‘normal’ state with a height of around 1.05m.

The normal level of the Cherwell is between 0.02m and 1.14m, with property flooding possible above 1.83m.

A report this morning at 8:17am warns that flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

The affected areas include Banbury, Charwelton, Upper Heyford, Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton and Croughton.

Residents of these areas have been advised to avoid low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The forecast is for a drier day but with a chance of some showers developing. We expect river levels to remain sensitive to further rain.”

For more information visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF14UChrwell