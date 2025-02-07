Firefighters tackle small roof fire at Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre

Firefighters were called to a small fire in the roof of Castle Quay shopping centre in Banbury this afternoon (Friday).

Onlookers watched as smoke could be seen across the town centre and the fire crews tackled the fire.

The shopping centre has confirmed that the fire has now been put out and no one was injured.

A spokesperson for Cherwell District Council, who owns the shopping centre, said: "We can confirm that a small fire took place on the roof of Castle Quay this afternoon and has now been put out.

"We expect that the shopping centre will reopen in the morning as normal.

"For confirmation of opening times over the weekend the latest information will be on the Castle Quay website."