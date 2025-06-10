One of the two firefighters injured in the fatal Bicester fire has been discharged from hospital.

The other remains in hospital in a stable condition, following the huge blaze at Bicester Motion on May 15.

Tragically, three people died in the fire - firefighters Martyn Sadler and Jennie Logan, and member of the public, Dave Chester.

Today (Tuesday June 10) at 1pm, Thames Valley Police handed back the scene to the business park, although a cordon remains in place around the area to prevent public access.

An aerial view of the huge blaze at Bicester Motion on May 15. (Image: Jamie Spencer-Matthews).

Thames Valley Police said: "This remains an unexplained death investigation and we will continue to work with fire investigators and the Health and Safety Executive to ascertain the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the sad deaths of Jennie, Martyn and Dave."

They added: "Our thoughts will always be with their loved ones, as well as the injured firefighters, following this tragic incident."