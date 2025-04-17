Fire crews tackle blaze opposite Banbury's Horton General Hospital - traffic affected

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 13:48 BST
Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue have been tackling a shed fire on the Oxford Road opposite the Horton General Hospital in Banbury this morning (April 17)

Fire crews and Thames Valley Police officers remain at the scene of the shed and garage fire.

Traffic is currently affected on both directions of the Oxford Road and drivers are advised to find alternative routes if possible.

Passerby, Roger NG Dighton who witnessed the fire said: “I saw a bit of smoke and assumed it was a bonfire, but it was a shed and it caught very quickly."

Fire crews tackled a fire on Oxford Road this morning.Fire crews tackled a fire on Oxford Road this morning.
A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “Oxfordshire County Council's Fire and Rescue Service were called on 17 April 2025 at 11:28, sending three fire engines - from Banbury, Hook Norton and Bicester fire stations - to Oxford Road in Banbury, to a shed and garage fire.”

