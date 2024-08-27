Fire crews from Banbury and Bicester extinguish car engulfed in flames on M40

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire and Rescue Service crews from Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington stations worked to extinguish a car that was engulfed in flames on the M40 on Friday evening (August 23).

The car fire, which occurred at around 6:14 pm, resulted in traffic on the northbound lanes between J10 Ardley and J11 Banbury coming to a standstill.

Once on the scene, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the large flames that were coming out of the car using high-pressure hose reels.

The driver of the car and its occupants were able to quickly exit the car and get to safety thanks to the prompt actions of the driver and a member of the public.

The carriageway was reopened at around 8pm, later that day, after being given the all-clear by the emergency services.

