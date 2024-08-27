Fire crews from Banbury and Bicester extinguish car engulfed in flames on M40
The car fire, which occurred at around 6:14 pm, resulted in traffic on the northbound lanes between J10 Ardley and J11 Banbury coming to a standstill.
Once on the scene, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the large flames that were coming out of the car using high-pressure hose reels.
The driver of the car and its occupants were able to quickly exit the car and get to safety thanks to the prompt actions of the driver and a member of the public.
The carriageway was reopened at around 8pm, later that day, after being given the all-clear by the emergency services.
To report a road traffic incident to Thames Valley Police at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/
If someone may be in immediate danger, call 999 right away.
