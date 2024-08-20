Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire and Rescue Service crews from Banbury, Bicester, Oxford and Kidlington responded to a large haystack fire in a farmer’s field yesterday (Monday, August 19).

The fire crews were called just after 5pm to reports of a large fire near the village of Bucknell.

A 4x4 vehicle from Banbury and a welfare unit from Eynsham were also in attendance to assist the fire crews.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found the fire had spread several hundred metres across the field from the initial main stack.

Thankfully, the fire crews were able to bring the developing field fire under control in less than an hour.

Some firefighters remained on the scene alongside the farmer throughout the night to monitor the fire and allow it to burn under control.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue advises people to read up on fire safety in the countryside.

More information about fire safety can be found here.