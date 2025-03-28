Driver dies after his car left a roundabout and collided with Banbury leisure centre
The man, in his 80s, was taken to hospital after the crash on Saturday, March 15 - but he was sadly pronounced dead on Tuesday March 18.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses as part of a coronial investigation following the road traffic collision in Banbury.
They said: "At around 9.10pm on Saturday March 15, a white Ford Fiesta left the road at the roundabout with Concord Avenue and Cherwell Drive and collided with a building.
Investigating officer PC Dean O’Dell said that the man's next of kin have been informed, adding: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who sadly died.
“We are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.
“As such we would ask anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV, to please contact us through our online reporting form, quoting reference 43250127661. Alternatively you can call 101.”
