Driver dies after his car left a roundabout and collided with Banbury leisure centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A driver has died after his car left the road and collided with the side of the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, in his 80s, was taken to hospital after the crash on Saturday, March 15 - but he was sadly pronounced dead on Tuesday March 18.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses as part of a coronial investigation following the road traffic collision in Banbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "At around 9.10pm on Saturday March 15, a white Ford Fiesta left the road at the roundabout with Concord Avenue and Cherwell Drive and collided with a building.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer PC Dean O’Dell said that the man's next of kin have been informed, adding: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who sadly died.

“We are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

“As such we would ask anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV, to please contact us through our online reporting form, quoting reference 43250127661. Alternatively you can call 101.”