Driver dies after his car left a roundabout and collided with Banbury leisure centre

By News Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A driver has died after his car left the road and collided with the side of the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury.

The man, in his 80s, was taken to hospital after the crash on Saturday, March 15 - but he was sadly pronounced dead on Tuesday March 18.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses as part of a coronial investigation following the road traffic collision in Banbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: "At around 9.10pm on Saturday March 15, a white Ford Fiesta left the road at the roundabout with Concord Avenue and Cherwell Drive and collided with a building.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer PC Dean O’Dell said that the man's next of kin have been informed, adding: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who sadly died.

“We are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

“As such we would ask anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV, to please contact us through our online reporting form, quoting reference 43250127661. Alternatively you can call 101.”

Related topics:BanburyThames Valley PoliceCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice