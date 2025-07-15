Concerns grow for missing Banbury girl with links to Bicester
Police have asked the public for help finding a missing girl from Banbury who also has links to Bicester.
Missing girl Aleah was last seen in Banbury yesterday (Monday, July 14).
She is known to frequent Bicester and Princess Diana Park in Banbury.
Aleah is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall with long dark hair, blonde highlights and brown eyes.
Police also believe she is wearing false eyelashes.
Anyone who has seen Aleah or has any relevant information that could locate her should call 101 and quote the reference number 43250350699
