Concerns grow for missing Banbury girl with links to Bicester

Police have asked the public for help finding a missing girl from Banbury who also has links to Bicester.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing girl Aleah was last seen in Banbury yesterday (Monday, July 14).

She is known to frequent Bicester and Princess Diana Park in Banbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aleah is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall with long dark hair, blonde highlights and brown eyes.

Police also believe she is wearing false eyelashes.

Anyone who has seen Aleah or has any relevant information that could locate her should call 101 and quote the reference number 43250350699