Community invited to line the streets for the funeral procession of Bicester firefighter Martyn Sadler

By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:02 BST
Emergency services alongside members of the community will line the streets of Bicester for the funeral procession for firefighter Martyn Sadler later this month (Thursday, July 31).

Martyn was one of the three people that tragically died in the fire at the Bicester Motion site on May 15.

His cortege will set off from Banbury Road at 10am and get to Bicester Fire Station for 10.45am, where a minute's silence will be held.

Firefighters and emergency service staff members will line the procession route.

Martyn Sadler was one of three people who died in the fire at Bicester Motion site on May 15. (Image: Bicester Fire Station).placeholder image
A spokesperson for Bicester Fire Station said: “We invite you, our community, to support and view Martyn’s procession along this route. If you wish to support from Queen’s Avenue, we ask for you to stand on the opposite side of the road to our fire station.

“Your presence will mean so much to us and Martyn’s family and friends.”

The public is also alerted that local road closures will be in place from 9.45am on the day of the funeral.

