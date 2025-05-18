Bicester fire - complex investigation by Major Crime Team is progressing

Emergency services say the investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Team into the Bicester fire is ‘complex’ but progressing.

And the condition of the injured firefighters is stable. Both are conscious and being supported by specialists.

The massive fire of a hangar at former RAF Bicester, used by some 50 businesses restoring and storing vintage and classic vehicles, went up in an inferno on Thursday.

Today (Sunday) crews from Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue remain in control of the scene although it is not safe to enter the building due to fire hotspots. However enquiries into what caused the fire are still progressing.

Specially trained officers continue to support the families of David Chester and firefighters Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler, who all tragically died following the fire.

The two firefighters who sustained serious injuries are conscious and remain in a stable condition in hospital.

They are being supported by Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue, and specially trained officers have also been deployed from Thames Valley Police.

Fire investigators and Thames Valley Police are working to establish the cause of the fire.

This remains an unexplained death investigation, led by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Team. It is currently not a criminal investigation; however, the force will follow the evidence as its enquiries continue.

“At this time we would not be in a position to provide further information on the causes of the fire, and what led to those being injured and those who died,” Thames Valley Police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe, said: “We are continuing enquiries into what led to the deaths of David Chester, Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler, as well as what caused the injuries to two other firefighters who remain in hospital in a stable condition.

“Our thoughts remain with all those involved following this tragic incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing but this is a complex investigation which may take some time.”

On Friday, Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall said: "I'm immensely proud and grateful for the exemplary multi-agency response and the unwavering bravery demonstrated by all the emergency services personnel."

A message of condolence was sent to all those affected by the tragedy by the Lord Lieutenant, King Charles’s representative in Oxfordshire, Mrs Marjorie Neasham Glasgow BEM.