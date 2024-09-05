Banbury to celebrate Emergency Services Day with free activities and demonstrations in Spiceball Park

Banbury will celebrate Emergency Services Day this Saturday (September 7) with a host of free activities and demonstrations set to take place in Spiceball Park.

The popular event will feature representatives from Thames Valley Police, the South-Central Ambulance Service, and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Services.

Emergency Services Day has been organised as a fun and educational day for the whole family, with an array of demonstrations and performances on offer.

Members of local police, fire, and ambulance services will be on hand to meet the public and answer any questions visitors may have about their work.

The national celebration of the emergency services falls on September 9, but to ensure residents can make the most of the celebration, Banbury’s event has been moved to Saturday.

One of the highlights of the day will be South Central Ambulance Service’s CPR challenge, which aims to get around 1,000 people taking part in a CPR competition.

The winner of the competition will win a Kärcher pressure washer, and the runner-up will receive a trophy courtesy of Timpson.

Everyone who takes part in the CPR challenge will earn a certificate congratulating them on their participation.

There will also be police dog demonstrations, emergency rescue re-enactments and a display of the duties and tactics utilised by riot police officers.

A spokesperson for Banbury Town Council, who helped to organise the day, said: “There will also be a series of free activities for families, including crazy golf and a climbing wall. Both can be enjoyed at no extra cost to visitors; this is one Emergency Services Day not to be missed.”