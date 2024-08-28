Appeal launched to find missing 15-year-old with links to Bicester and Chipping Norton
An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager who has links to Bicester, Chipping Norton and Witney.
Thames Valley Police have asked the public for help in locating missing 15-year-old boy Jayden.
The teenager was last seen getting on a bus towards Oxford from Witney Market Square on Saturday (August 24).
If you have information that could assist the police in their search for Jayden, please call 999 and quote the reference number 43240407308.
