Emergency admissions up as hospitals trust postpones ops

Oxford University Hospitals has issued a statement about the state of play during the bad weather.

Paul Brennan, Director of Clinical Services said this afternoon, Friday: “I would like to thank staff who have been making every effort to get into work, despite the weather, to keep our hospitals running and look after our patients.

“Our estates staff have been working since 5am this morning to keep the roads into our hospitals clear.

“I would also like to thank all those other agencies who have been helping us to do so, in particular Oxfordshire Search and Rescue who have helped bring some of our staff into work where they have been unable to get to main roads.

“I know that a number of staff have been making arrangements to stay near to work so that they are able to get in for the next day for which we are very grateful.

“We have had to postpone some planned inpatient operations at the John Radcliffe over the weekend and Monday, March 5, at the John Radcliffe Hospital. We are very sorry to have to do this but we are experiencing very high levels of patients needing emergency admissions at the moment, and we need to prioritise.

“We would continue to encourage patients who need to come to our hospitals over the coming days for planned appointments and procedures to attend, unless they have heard otherwise from us, provided they can reach us safely.

“Do check road conditions and the latest travel information before setting off to our hospitals.”