Bloxham’s Warriner School will hold an open evening tomorrow, May 2 from 6pm.

The event will provide prospective parents and Year 5 students for entry into Year 7, a chance to see what the school has to offer.

Principal of The Warriner School Dr Annabel Kay

Head teacher Dr Annabel Kay will lead a presentation at 6pm about the school which will be repeated at 6.45pm.

For more information visit the school’s website.